Tom Brady announces he’s retiring from football ‘for good’

Tom Brady announced this morning that he’s retiring from football – for good this time. Brady broke the news in a video he shared on Twitter.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady ends his career having played 335 regular season games, totaling 89,214 passing yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions. His record as a starting QB was 251-82. The postseason is of course where Brady really made his mark. He appeared in a remarkable 48 playoff game, going 35-13 and winning seven Super Bowls.

The Seahawks went 2-2 against Brady in his career.

