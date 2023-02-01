Tom Brady announces retirement on social media

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted the video on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Video Transcript

TOM BRADY: Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. I think you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.

So I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me-- my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all.