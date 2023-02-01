Tom Brady announces retirement, says it's 'for good' this time

Tom Brady / Kim Klement - USA TODAY Sports

A year to the day after announcing his retirement -- only to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon after -- Tom Brady has announced his retirement again.

"I'm retiring, for good," Brady said in a video he posted on Wednesday morning. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Had he not retired, the 45-year-old Brady would've been a highly coveted free agent.

The most prolific quarterback ever, Brady won seven Super Bowls, made 15 Pro Bowls, and was a three-time MVP during his 23-year career with the New England Patriots (2000 to 2019) and Bucs (2020 to 2022).



Shattering most all-time quarterback records along the way, including touchdowns (649), passing yards (89,214), wins (251), completions (7,753), and games started (333), Brady excelled against the Jets during his time in New England and the AFC East.

Against the Jets while with the Pats, Brady went 30-7 during the regular season. He was 1-1 against them in the postseason.

Brady wasn't as successful against the Giants, falling to them in Super Bowl XLII as Big Blue ruined the Patriots' dream of a perfect season, and again in Super Bowl XLVI. Eli Manning was the MVP in games.