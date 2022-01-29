Tom Brady announces retirement after 22 seasons

Tom Brady Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady, a quarterback many consider the greatest of all time, has decided to retire from the NFL, sources told ESPN Saturday.

His career comprised seven Super Bowl wins, nine Super Bowl appearances, five Super Bowl MVP awards, 365 games, and 22 seasons, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Brady, 44, spent the first 20 of those seasons with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He holds NFL records for regular-season career passing yards, passes attempted, passes completed, and touchdowns, per Yahoo! Sports.

According to ESPN, his "decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health."

Brady's final game was a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23. The Rams led the Bucs 27-3 in the third quarter, but Brady almost managed to lead his team to a comeback victory. Brady completed 30 of 54 pass attempts and threw for 329 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

