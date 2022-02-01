Tom Brady announces his retirement

Tom Brady said on Monday that he was “still going through the process” of deciding whether or not he would retire from the NFL and that process came to an end on Tuesday morning.

Brady announced his retirement in posts on social media. He began by saying that football requires an “all in” commitment in order to succeed and that he has had that commitment for the last 22 years before going on to say that the commitment is no longer there.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady went on to thank teammates, coaches, fans, and his family in a lengthy message.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” Brady wrote. “When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against — the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish those memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Signs have pointed to Brady walking away from the game since the Bucs lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Now we know for certain that he’s reached the end of the road.

