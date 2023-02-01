Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' with brief video post on social media

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he is retiring from the NFL – again. And, this time, for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in a post on social media. "I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Brady, 45, played 23 seasons in the NFL, most of them with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He won three Most Valuable Player awards and five Super Bowl MVPs.

His latest retirement announcement comes one year to the day after his first. He announced last year that he would be stepping away before deciding to unretire and rejoin the Buccaneers a few months later.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady announces NFL retirement again, this time 'for good'