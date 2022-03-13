Breaking news:

Tom Brady unretires, will return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in NFL

Tom Brady announces he's returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Levin
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tom Brady announces he's returning to Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Well, that didn't last long.

Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has reversed course and announced he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what will be his 23rd NFL season.

Brady has spent the last two seasons in Tampa, helping the team win Super Bowl LV after the 2020 season before getting knocked out in the NFC Divisional playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He led the league in both passing yards and passing touchdowns a season ago at age 44.

Recommended Stories