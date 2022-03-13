Tom Brady announces he changed his mind on retirement, will play for Buccaneers in 2023

Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer again. We will see the greatest quarterback of all time play for another year.

The quarterback announced on Sunday that he will not retire. Though Brady previously announced this offseason that he planned to retire, he has changed his mind and is going to play for the Bucs in 2023. He shared his decision to return to the NFL on Twitter.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote on Sunday. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady finished 2021 completing 67.5% of his passes for 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams, who ultimately won the Super Bowl, in the second round of the playoffs. In that game, he was 30 of 54 (55.6%) for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, is apparently intent upon chasing his eighth ring.

