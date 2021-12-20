Tom Brady angrily spiked his tablet on the sideline and turned into a hilarious meme

Tom Brady was mighty frustrated on Sunday night during his first shutout since Week 15 of 2006. The New Orleans Saints were simply too good for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost, 9-0.

At one point during the night, Brady attempted to review the film but clearly wasn’t happy with what he was seeing and chucked the tablet at the ground. (In fact, he might not have been seeing anything at all. The tablet looked broken before he spiked it.)

Regardless, the internet had a field day, celebrating Brady’s frustrations by turning him into a meme and roasting him mercilessly. Here’s a look.

It reminded people of other iconic tablet-throwing moments from Aaron Rodgers …

… and, of course, from Bill Belichick

Is there any doubt that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spent 20+ years together? pic.twitter.com/F4ECT6UNGM — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 20, 2021

When Brady threw that surface tablet CJGJ picked it off to. 😂😂 @BattleRapBets pic.twitter.com/05rA729pqq — ⚜️⚜️Frank Randazzo⚜️⚜️ (@FrankTheRat) December 20, 2021

The 🐐's first shut out in 15 years and the tablet felt the full force! Brady was scoreless against the @Saints. The last time Brady didn't score in an NFL game he was 29!#NFL | #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/Y6gGLF79O2 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 20, 2021

Me checking my fantasy scores this morning pic.twitter.com/jgycX959xW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2021

*Brady throws tablet *Tablet gets intercepted pic.twitter.com/JGNqtjz32A — Hurtin Burton (@t2k816) December 20, 2021

Tom Brady’s best throw of the night destroys Microsoft tablethttps://t.co/zYwqFGbTVU pic.twitter.com/FJhWykX3EF — The Verge (@verge) December 20, 2021

Tom Brady threw his tablet after throwing an INT late in the fourth 😳

That got intercepted too 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8XmzqSKI32 — Reginald B Myers (@polo_man404) December 20, 2021

