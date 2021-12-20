Tom Brady angrily spiked his tablet on the sideline and turned into a hilarious meme

Henry McKenna
·2 min read
In this article:
Tom Brady was mighty frustrated on Sunday night during his first shutout since Week 15 of 2006. The New Orleans Saints were simply too good for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost, 9-0.

At one point during the night, Brady attempted to review the film but clearly wasn’t happy with what he was seeing and chucked the tablet at the ground. (In fact, he might not have been seeing anything at all. The tablet looked broken before he spiked it.)

Regardless, the internet had a field day, celebrating Brady’s frustrations by turning him into a meme and roasting him mercilessly. Here’s a look.

It reminded people of other iconic tablet-throwing moments from Aaron Rodgers …

… and, of course, from Bill Belichick

