Tom Brady angered by suggestion he made fun of Robert Kraft’s legal issue

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is denying that he made a joke at Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s expense in a recent TV cameo, and lashing out at reporters suggesting that he was.

Brady was asked today what he was thinking when he filmed a scene that showed him exiting a spa and looking satisfied, in what some saw as a reference to Kraft being charged with solicitation of prostitution in a massage parlor. Brady took issue with the question.

“It’s not what that was about,” Brady said as he was surrounded by reporters in the Patriots’ locker room. “I think that was taken out of context just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate.”

Brady said he had no idea that the scene would show him exiting a spa, and that he agreed to appear in the show before the incident with Kraft took place.

“It was shot on a green screen,” he said. “It was written four years ago. It’s unfortunate that people would choose to think I would do something like that about Mr. Kraft.”

Brady said he supports Kraft completely and would never make light of the situation.

“I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things he’s gone through in his life,” Brady said.

For Brady, the similarities between the scene he shot and the real-life issue facing Kraft is just an unfortunate coincidence.