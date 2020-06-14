Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are working out with Deion Sanders' son

When you’re Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, you know you’ve got genetics on your side. But that’s not all it takes to become the best, or to follow in your dad’s footsteps. You have to do more.

Sanders is definitely doing more. On Saturday, the incoming senior at Trinity Christian High School in Texas (a Rivals three-star recruit) was put through a workout by none other than Tom Brady, QB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sanders, who has already received numerous offers from schools across the country, posted about it on social media, and it looks like he soaked up every minute.

Brady seemed to get a lot out of it as well.

“You will determine [what] your future holds,” he wrote in a reply to Sanders’ post on Instagram. “I’m always here for you.”

Brady even included the Sanders training session in an Instagram story, saying, “When you’re green, you grow...when you’re ripe, you rot."

If you’re worried that Papa Sanders is upset that his son is receiving football instruction from someone besides him, you can relax. Deion was fully supportive of Shedeur’s training session with Brady.

Brady’s not the only NFL player Sanders has been training with. Young Sanders worked out with former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown recently, and Shedeur seemed to really enjoy it.

Deion also approved of that on Instagram, posting the video and this caption: “Lord we thank u for this Day although It may not be perfect its the PRESENT & that gift means Opportunity & that means A Chance!”

