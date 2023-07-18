Tom Brady among stars to welcome Lionel Messi to Miami

World-famous soccer player Lionel Messi officially joined Inter Miami CF on July 15, as the club announced a two-and-a-half year contract. The signing brings one of the world’s best soccer players to the MLS.

With another superstar coming to Miami, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was one of many to welcome him to the club.

Brady knows a thing or two about moving to Florida and having success. He won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and was able to fully cement his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Leo, I wanted to say congratulations on the big move to Miami,” Brady said.

To new beginnings 💫 A special welcome for Leo to our city! pic.twitter.com/jA09IcTQMW — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023

Messi will try to make a splash in Miami, much like Brady was able to do in his first year in Tampa Bay.

More Tom Brady!

Ceremony game ticket prices prove Tom Brady is still box office gold

Devin McCourty reveals ideal playing destination for Tom Brady

NFL combine whispers reportedly hinted at Tom Brady NFL return

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire