Tom Brady among former Patriots to pay tribute to David Patten

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tom Brady among former Patriots to pay tribute to David Patten originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The football world woke up Friday to the tragic news that former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten had passed away at the age of 47.

He died from a motorcycle accident Thursday, per The State -- a local newspaper in Patten's native South Carolina.

Patten won three Super Bowl titles in four seasons with the Patriots from 2001 through 2004. He was an underrated and clutch player on those teams, especially in the 2001 playoff run when he hauled in touchdown passes from Tom Brady in Super Bowl XXXVI and Drew Bledsoe in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady was one of many former and current Patriots players, coaches and execs to pay tribute to Patten on social media Friday. Here's a roundup of several of those messages.

Tom Brady, via Instagram:

Recommended Stories