Tom Brady among former Patriots to pay tribute to David Patten originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The football world woke up Friday to the tragic news that former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten had passed away at the age of 47.

He died from a motorcycle accident Thursday, per The State -- a local newspaper in Patten's native South Carolina.

Patten won three Super Bowl titles in four seasons with the Patriots from 2001 through 2004. He was an underrated and clutch player on those teams, especially in the 2001 playoff run when he hauled in touchdown passes from Tom Brady in Super Bowl XXXVI and Drew Bledsoe in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady was one of many former and current Patriots players, coaches and execs to pay tribute to Patten on social media Friday. Here's a roundup of several of those messages.

Tom Brady, via Instagram:

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on David Patten pic.twitter.com/hf0xAND0qi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

This one hurts bad. You know about his football heroics #legendary! What you don’t know is that there was something about David made you straighten up when you were around him. His look told you what he was thinking. He prayed hard for ALL of us! Rest In Peace Brother Patten🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aq3zSSNFzg — Lawyer Milloy (@LawyerMilloy) September 3, 2021

Shocked and saddened about the sudden tragic death of David Patten. Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed. — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) September 3, 2021

Great player. Better man. Rest In Peace my friend. https://t.co/wUVKjWNK8p — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) September 3, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of David Patten. Beyond being a core player on our @Patriots championships, he represented all that was good.

Hard to articulate the impact he had on our locker room and all of us around him. He was a TRUE champion... Godspeed 🙏🏼🙏🏾🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/HuD1BTXVvT — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) September 3, 2021

This just sucks. David Patten was the perfect teammate. You can’t talk about DP without mentioning his faith…they’re one & the same. He was such a positive influence on *so* many people, tweets won’t do him justice. The world lost OOTG. Love & prayers to his family 🙏 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 3, 2021

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words - David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

So sorry for the loss of a great friend and teammate. Prayers to his entire family. God bless 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/L0Vvc3fgQf — Joe Andruzzi (@Andruzzi63) September 3, 2021

Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known….prayers to David Patten’s family 🙏🏿 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/jNcfo3VmUg — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Great Player, but Most of All A Great Man, Mentor and Brother #LoveYou #ChiefChief https://t.co/BjUo0Kwbi6 — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) September 3, 2021