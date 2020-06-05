Tom Brady already has made quite the impression on his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

The former New England Patriots quarterback hasn't had the chance to practice with his new team as much as he'd like, but his leadership is still coming across virtually.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Brady has already earned the respect of his teammates with what he has brought to the team's Zoom meetings.

"Brady is drawing all kinds of attention from his teammates for the energy that he is bringing not only to these workouts that he's organized, but also I was told that he is lighting up the Zoom meetings. Intelligent questions, personality, engaging with teammates. This is exactly what they need," Giardi said.

"I was also told by another player, 'Look, he's now waiting. He is aggressive, he is becoming our leader. It's happening right now even though we are not together on a regular basis as a team in person.' He has been able to do that, and that is quite impressive and something I think all the Buccaneers are looking forward to when they finally get together on the field."

Of course, none of that should come as a surprise to Pats fans who have watched Brady for the last 20 years. But it's definitely impressive how the six-time Super Bowl champion has been able to connect with his new teammates despite the COVID-19 pandemic limiting in-person interaction.

How Tom Brady has already impressed Bucs teammates with his leadership originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston