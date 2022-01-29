Tom Brady’s agent issues confusing statement following retirement reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn’t announcing his retirement decision — yet. His agent Don Yee addressed the reports that the quarterback would be retiring this offseason.

Yee didn’t deny that Brady was done with his NFL career, but rather seemed to indicate that the quarterback wasn’t ready for the information to get reported.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee wrote on Saturday. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well anybody, so that should be soon.”

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Brady played 22 season in the NFL, and won seven Super Bowls. He played for the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots during his career. Whether he retires this offseason or not, he will go down as the greatest player to ever play in the NFL.

