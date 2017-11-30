Tom Brady is the AFC’s offensive player of the month, again

The NFC’s offensive player of the month was a bit of a surprise. The AFC’s wasn’t.

For the 10th time in his career, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won an AFC offensive player of the month award. It’s an all-time record; Peyton Manning is No. 2 with eight such honors.

Brady last won the award in October 2016, his first month back from a four-game Deflategate suspension.

The 40-year-old franchise quarterback completed 73 of 99 passes for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns in three November victories.