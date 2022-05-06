Tom Brady has won 35 postseason games, by far the most in NFL history. He admits he got lucky in the first one.

Brady’s first postseason win, with the 2001 Patriots, featured the infamous “tuck rule” in which the officials on the field ruled that he fumbled, only to have replay overturn it to an incomplete pass. More than 20 years later, Brady posted a video on Twitter yesterday admitting it could have been a fumble.

“The Tuck Rule Game against the Raiders,” Brady said, pausing to look around before whispering, “it might have been a fumble.”

Brady followed that up with another post saying, “I said might. Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct decision.”

Brady also said this year that he thinks he would have been Drew Bledsoe’s backup in 2002 if not for the tuck rule propelling the Patriots to the Super Bowl. It was one of the great strokes of luck in NFL history that the officials overturned what even Brady admits might have been a fumble.

Tom Brady admits tuck rule “might have been a fumble” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk