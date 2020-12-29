Tom Brady admits it no longer feels odd to be the Buccaneers QB

After being a member of the New England Patriots organization for 20 seasons, quarterback Tom Brady had to acclimate to his new life as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After 10 months with the team, Brady indicates that it feels the same as his time in New England.

He has put together a strong season for Tampa Bay, throwing for 4.234 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. By beating the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Brady helped Tampa Bay clench a playoff spot for the first time since 2007.

Speaking to Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio Monday night, Brady talked about how he’s been getting acclimated to his surroundings.

“Yeah, being in one place for 20 years and then to hear something different I’m sure it takes awhile for everyone to get used to,” he said Monday night with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio. “It did take a little bit of time for me, but I’ve been at it all season now with the Bucs, so it doesn’t sound so quite different for me.”

With Tampa Bay set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the regular season finale next Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers will have a chance to improve to 11-5 on the season.

