Tom Brady admits it's 'fun to watch' Jimmy Garoppolo thrive with 49ers

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady is uniquely positioned to cheer on his former backup quarterbacks this season.

Not only are Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett both succeeding with their new squads, but the New England Patriots don't play the San Francisco 49ers or Indianapolis Colts in the regular season.

That means Brady can support the other two members of his "wolfpack" from afar.

"Yeah, (we've) definitely kept in touch," Brady said during his press conference Friday. "Those guys are doing a great job, so it's been fun to watch them."

Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals to preserve the Niners' status as the NFL's only unbeaten team (8-0) outside New England.

With that win, Brady's former heir apparent also accomplished something not even the GOAT could do by going 16-2 in his first 18 NFL starts.

Brissett, meanwhile, has steered the Colts to a 5-2 record after taking over for the retired Andrew Luck.

Brady's Patriots very well could match up with Brissett in the AFC playoffs and potentially Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV. But it sounds like that won't stop the 42-year-old QB from communicating with all of his ex-backups -- including current NBC Sports Boston analyst Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer, Brisett's backup in Indy.

"I always keep in touch with all the guys that I've played with," Brady said. "Matt Cassel's doing media around here now. That's pretty interesting, yeah."

"But obviously, Brian Hoyer and Jacoby are together, and Jimmy (is in San Francisco). So, we've had some great groups and those guys are doing a great job. Happy for them."

