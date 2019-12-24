Tom Brady addresses whether he'll play next season: 'My tune hasn't changed'

With Tom Brady scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, there's more uncertainty than ever regarding the New England Patriots quarterback's future.

Will Brady return for his 21st season with the Patriots, choose to sign elsewhere, or call it a career at 42 years old?

Brady has been adamant about his goal to play at least until age 45, so the third option would come as a surprise. The six-time Super Bowl champion reiterated that desire during his Westwood One interview with Jim Gray on Monday.

"I think I've said for a long time, my tune hasn't changed. I hope to continue playing," Brady told Gray.

"I've had long-term goals, I've had short-term goals and again, football is a contact sport. So you never know when your last game is going to be and you count your blessings every time you walk off the field healthy."

That definitely doesn't sound like retirement is on the table after the season. As for where Brady will continue his illustrious career, we probably won't know that answer for a few months.

Until then, Brady will be focused on helping the Patriots make yet another deep postseason run. Sunday's Week 17 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins will be crucial, as it could determine whether New England gets the No. 2 or 3 seed in the AFC.

