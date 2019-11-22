Tom Brady addresses rumors of Antonio Brown possibly rejoining Patriots

The New England Patriots certainly could use some help offensively, and there's no doubt wide receiver Antonio Brown would provide a major boost.

Rumors continue to swirl about a possible reunion with Brown in New England after the seven-time Pro Bowler issued an apology via social media to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. And with the Patriots' offensive production being a serious concern at this point in the season, bringing the troubled wideout back could make sense if he's ruled eligible to play by the NFL.

But what does Tom Brady think about Brown potentially returning? He briefly shared his thoughts with Jim Gray of Westwood One on Thursday.

"I don't think those decisions honestly are up to me," Brady said. "They are not up to me when we cut players or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can."

As one would expect, the Patriots quarterback clearly has no interest in speaking about possible additions, especially when it involves a controversial player like Brown.

NBC Sports Boston's own Tom E. Curran reported Thursday the Patriots are not interested in bringing Brown back this season, so it looks like the rumors can be put to rest anyway.

Brady and the Patriots will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for what's sure to be an entertaining Week 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

