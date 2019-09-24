Tom Brady addresses rumor he was against Patriots releasing Antonio Brown

When the Patriots signed Antonio Brown earlier this month, it was reported Tom Brady told Robert Kraft he was "100 percent in" on bringing in the controversial wide receiver.

Eleven days later, Brown was released after intimidating texts sent by him to one of his accusers leaked to the public. That was the final straw for Kraft, who reportedly became "enraged" upon hearing about Brown's latest incident.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There has been some speculation the decision to part ways with Brown was Kraft's, and that both Brady and Bill Belichick disagreed with the Patriots owner's choice to cut ties with the star wideout. During his weekly interview on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Brady addressed that rumor.

"I think there's always reports and speculation about a lot of things that I have said or have not said or have been a part of," Brady told Gray. "The reality is I don't make any personnel decisions. I don't decide to sign players, I don't decide to trade them, I don't decide to release them, I don't decide to draft them. I don't get asked. I show up and I do my job. I'm an employee like everyone else.

"I'm gonna show up this week and do the best I can do as quarterback. Maybe one day I will be an owner and I can make all the decisions that I want, but I would probably have to play another 20 years in the NFL to be able to afford that."

Brady also noted his displeasure with his private "100-percent in" comment being made public.

With Brown gone, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, and Jakobi Meyers will be Brady's go-to targets for the time being. If Edelman is forced to miss any time with his rib injury, the wide receiver position suddenly reverts to being an area of concern.

Story continues

Brown tallied four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone game with the Patriots vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady addresses rumor he was against Patriots releasing Antonio Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston