Tom Brady addresses retirement rumors after Buccaneers' loss to Rams

Brady addresses retirement rumors after Bucs' loss to Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Has Tom Brady played his final NFL game?

The former New England Patriots quarterback nearly led another historic comeback in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa trailed 20-3 at the half, but it stormed back to tie the game at 27 late in the fourth quarter. L.A. avoided a collapse as Matthew Stafford's 44-yard completion to Cooper Kupp set up a game-winning field goal.

The loss ends the Buccaneers' bid for a Super Bowl repeat and could also mark the end of Brady's legendary career. The 44-year-old recently has been the subject of retirement rumors, and he was asked about his uncertain future after Sunday's game.

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it, so we'll just take it day by day and see where we're at," Brady said.

Pressed about his mindset after the loss, Brady made it clear he'll take some time to evaluate his plans for 2022 and beyond.

"Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now," he said.

Despite his age, Brady calling it a career would come as a surprise. He's been adamant about his desire to play at least through his age-45 season. He's also said, "When I suck, I'll retire." That doesn't sound like someone who's ready to hang 'em up, especially after an MVP-caliber campaign.

There will be plenty of retirement speculation this offseason until Brady makes his decision. But if he's looking to end his career on a perfect note, he'll be back for another run at Super Bowl No. 8 in 2022.