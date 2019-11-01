Tom Brady addresses report he 'pushed' Patriots to add Mohamed Sanu

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady never-ending quest for offensive weapons yielded results last week when the New England Patriots traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Before Sanu's debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a report surfaced that Brady "really pushed for" the Patriots to acquire the veteran wideout.

Brady got to tell his side of the story Friday -- and didn't exactly deny the report.

"I think everybody liked Mohamed," Brady said when asked if he voiced his opinion on Sanu to the Patriots. "Everybody liked him. That's why he's here. So, it's great to have him."

After the departures of Demaryius Thomas, Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon, Brady is hoping the work he puts in with New England's latest veteran wide receiver pays off.

"The more we work together, the better it's going to be," Brady said. "It's hard to be on the same page within a week, so we're just going to try to communicate through things and talk through them."

Yet Brady sounds more optimistic about developing a rapport with Sanu -- who was a reliable pass-catcher for Matt Ryan in Atlanta and Andy Dalton in Cincinnati -- than a young receiver like rookie N'Keal Harry, who hasn't played in a game yet this season due to injury.

"Football is all about anticipation," Brady said. "The good part is he's a veteran player, so you know how to play football. It's not like a rookie that -- they don't quite know what the real expectation is.

"He's been a part of some great offenses, so it's really just incorporating him into what we do and then him learning the terminology so that he can play fast and we can play with anticipation together, and then he's running the routes where I expect him to be so I can play with anticipation."

Brady and Sanu began that process in Week 8, connecting for two receptions for 23 yards. Sanu won't be on Brady-and-Julian Edelman level anytime soon -- certainly not by Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens -- but Edelman said Friday he likes Sanu's chances.

"He's a veteran, he knows football and he's got a great attitude," Edelman said. "It's awesome to work with a guy like that.

"He's made a lot of big plays in this league; he's played in a lot of big games. Happy to have him, and looking forward to seeing him continually get used to our system."

