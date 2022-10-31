Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the centerpiece for intense focus and discussion this year, due to issues regarding his personal life that became intertwined with his professional life. Last week, Brady and his wife divorced. On Monday, Brady addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast.

“There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady told Jim Gray, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things — taking care of my family and certainly my children and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. That’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work and when you come home, you focus on the priorities are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and I’m being a dad.”

Brady took a broader look at striking that balance while also being the public eye.

“I think that’s what being a professional is,” Brady said. “I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So I think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete in general is you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors even though we’re in TV. That is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people have gotten to know me over the years by being in TV and that is my authentic self out there to compete with my teammates every day and you’re giving all you can to the team. Everyone is going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we can do.”

He’s right. And the fact that he has found a way to keep going despite these personal issues sets a solid example for everyone else who inevitably endures real, life issues.

Tom Brady addresses his work-life balance, following recent divorce originally appeared on Pro Football Talk