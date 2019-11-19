Tom Brady addresses frustration with struggling Patriots offense

The New England Patriots were victorious on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but something still clearly didn't sit well with Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback was visibly frustrated in his postgame press conference, and it's easy to understand why. Brady completed only 26 of 47 passes and he failed to find the end zone in what was another lackluster performance from the New England offense as a whole.

In his Monday appearance on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Brady discussed his frustration with the offense's ongoing struggles.

"It's just part of how our season's gone," Brady told Gray. "I think there's a lot of things we talk about internally. Things that we see that we need to do to continue to try to improve ... we're going to have to just execute better than we did and better than we have.

"We're 9-1, our defense is playing great, our special teams unit is playing great and they're keeping us in every game. Offensively, I've said we've got to take advantage when we have opportunities in [a] short field and we had a few of those yesterday. Those are the ones that probably frustrate me the most."

Gray asked Brady whether this team -- with an offense that can't seem to find its rhythm -- has what it takes to make it through the playoffs and win Super Bowl title No. 7.

"That's the question that probably everyone wants to know and tries to predict, but nobody knows at this point," Brady answered. "There's only one team that's going to be able to reach the ultimate goal. Out team's in a decent position, so we're not going to know until we're in that position.

"Like I said, we're 9-1. We've got to play great complementary football. There's certainly things that we need to do better offensively. Again, it's not what I think, or what I predict, or what somebody on TV can predict or what they think, or what their parents say, or what their kids say. It's really about the mental toughness of our team to show up and try to improve."

While Brady's play hasn't exactly been spectacular as of late, the 42-year-old QB hasn't gotten a ton of help around him. The offensive line has seen its fair share of struggles through the first 10 games and there's been plenty of turnover at the wide receiver position.

The way Brady sees it, his offense simply has yet to show its full potential.

"Look, everyone thinks, you know, they analyze every game and they know everything that's going on. We talk about ignoring the noise," Brady said. "There's a lot of noise and when you play great, you're the best team in the world. When you play bad, you're the worst team in the world, you can't beat anyone. And that's just riding the rollercoaster of emotions.

"We have a lot of good players on our team and we're trying to excel, we're trying to play at a very high level. I don't think we've reached our potential yet and I'll be excited when we do."

There's no doubting the struggling Patriots offense is a concern heading into Week 12, but Brady makes it a point to look at the positive side of things with his team boasting a 9-1 record on the year.

"I don't think any team's really a finished product. As critical as we can be of our team at times, we're still in a good position," he said. "We're 9-1 and that's a good place to be this time of year. It's not perfect ... but we've got an opportunity that we're going to try and take advantage of.

"I'm going to try and play the best I possibly can. I'm going to try to motivate my teammates as best as I possibly can, and we're going to try to go out there and put our best performance on the field Sunday against Dallas."

Brady and the Pats offense will look to get on the right track when they host the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

