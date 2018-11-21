Tom Brady added to Patriots’ injury report ahead of game against Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady landed on the team’s injury report Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

The New England Patriots have added quarterback Tom Brady to their injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Hi everyone. Tom Brady has a knee injury and was limited today. Please do not take this out on your loved ones and ruin Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/mDBbWvKnTH — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) November 21, 2018





Brady was listed as limited in practice because of his knee.

When it happened

NFL Network’s Michael Giardi said that sources told him Brady’s injury happened during the Patriots’ game against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday during a double pass play.

The #Patriots list Tom Brady as limited with a knee. Source says it happened on the double pass vs Tenn. Source not worried about his availability for Sunday vs. #Jets — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 21, 2018





New England was down 27-10 in the fourth when Brady caught a pass on third down from wide receiver Julian Edelman.

He fell short of the first down marker and the Patriots could not convert on the fourth down attempt moments later. After the Titans scored a touchdown on their next drive, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer entered the game for the Patriots.

Brady would not return in the 37-10 loss.

Tom Brady availability

While New England has yet to say whether or not Brady will play against the Jets, Giardi’s source said that he was not worried about Brady’s availability on Sunday.

TE Rob Gronkowski, G Shaq Mason, RB Sony Michel and TE Dwayne Allen were also on the Patriots’ injury list released on Wednesday.

Allen was the only one listed who did not participate because of his knee.

