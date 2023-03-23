Tom Brady acquires ownership interest in defending WNBA champion Aces

Tom Brady could purchase partial ownership of the Las Vegas Aces, after he was first introduced to the team when he sat courtside at a home win in May. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Thursday.

It's an exciting development for the five-time Super Bowl MVP, who joked last month that he wasn't sure what do with the freedom retirement brought.

"It was a matter of a time before I was back in a building with some of the greatest athletes in the world," Brady said in a video confirming the news.

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis purchased the Aces before the 2021 season, after the team relocated from San Antonio Texas in 2018. “Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” Davis said in the Aces' statement. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

Brady’s purchase of a partial ownership stake is subject to WNBA approval.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

Brady wasn't lying about his talented older siblings. His sisters Maureen and Nancy were both softball stars, with Nancy earning an athletic scholarship to University of California, Berkley. Brady’s middle sister, Julie was a scholarship soccer star at St. Mary’s.

Maureen made the U.S. Junior Olympic team at the age of 17 as a pitcher. The Fresno State All-American's daughter, Maya, currently plays softball at UCLA.

The announcement comes amid a series of wins for the Aces, which acquired two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker during free agency shortly after being named the host of the 2023 All-Star game in January.

In the statement, the 23-year NFL veteran added he has "always been a huge fan of women’s sports." Simultaneously, Aces star Kelsey Plum is a huge fan of Brady's. He sent the All-Star Game MVP a jersey and supportive note after she and the Aces brought Las Vegas a championship — a first for the franchise and the city.

You can watch her reaction to the gift below:

"I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor," Brady said.

Plum will play a large role in the mission Brady mentioned, as she told Yahoo Sports last year she submitted a statement to run for vice president of the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA). She's been vocal in the league-wide effort to advocate for issues facing players, such as improved travel.