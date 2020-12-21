Tom Brady accomplished this career first in Bucs' late win vs. Falcons

Brady accomplished a feat vs. Falcons he never pulled off with Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If there's an impressive NFL feat, chances are Tom Brady has already accomplished it.

Case in point: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback win over the Falcons on Sunday was the second time Brady has erased a 17-plus-point deficit against Atlanta. (New England Patriots fans surely remember the first.)

That makes it all the more surprising when the 43-year-old quarterback achieves a career first -- which Brady did Sunday in Atlanta.

From ESPN's Jenna Laine on Twitter:

"Sunday marked the the first time a Tom Brady-led team had three 75-yard touchdown drives in a quarter (among 1,352 possible quarters). It was also the first time a Brady-led team had four 75-yard TD drives in a half (among 676 possible halves)."

Brady led the Bucs on touchdown drives of 80, 75 and 76 yards to start the second half Sunday, shrinking a 17-0 deficit to 24-21 entering the fourth quarter. He then orchestrated a 78-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that ended in a 46-yard bomb to Antonio Brown that put Tampa Bay ahead for good.

Brady torched plenty of opponents during his 20-year tenure with the Patriots and threw four touchdown passes or more in 31 games with New England.

But not even in the famous "Snow Bowl" rout of the Tennessee Titans in 2009 or New England's 56-10 stomping of the Buffalo Bills in 2007 did Brady pull off three touchdown drives of 75 yards or more in a single quarter or four in a single half.

(To be fair, the Patriots' sheer dominance actually prevented Brady from accomplishing this feat against Tennessee. New England scored five touchdowns in the second quarter but began all but one of those drives on its own 35-yard line or better.)

Brady could reference this achievement as a sign he's getting on the same page with Bruce Arians after rumblings that the quarterback and head coach weren't exactly in sync on offense.

The Bucs' offense certainly was firing on all cylinders in the second half Sunday, and if Brady can sustain that success over 60 minutes, his 9-5 Tampa Bay squad will be very hard to beat in the postseason.