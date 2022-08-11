Tom Brady absent from practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not at practice on Thursday for personal, non-football reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles indicated that he will address the situation after practice, but according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team expects that Brady will be absent for a “few days.”

#Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons. Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022

Rapoport also indicated that the quarterback is “fine,” and the team is “on board” with his being absent for a few days:

Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. https://t.co/OkdVgjnRJa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire