Tom Brady absent from practice

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not at practice on Thursday for personal, non-football reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles indicated that he will address the situation after practice, but according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team expects that Brady will be absent for a “few days.”

Rapoport also indicated that the quarterback is “fine,” and the team is “on board” with his being absent for a few days:

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

