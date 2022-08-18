Tom Brady’s absence, WRs with new QBs & Dolphins preview
Matt Harmon is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss some of the NFL stories that seem to be flying under the radar of fantasy managers and not impacting ADP as much as they probably should, including Tyrod Taylor practicing with the Giants first-team and Tom Brady’s absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.
Later, the guys dive into a fantasy preview of the 2022 Miami Dolphins. Will Tyreek Hill steal away all of Jaylen Waddle’s value? Who is the starting running back? Can we trust Tua Tagovailoa to support all of the playmakers in this offense?
02:15 Ken Walker hernia issue
07:20 Russell Wilson & Courtland Sutton
10:55 Tyrod Taylor
16:10 Tyreek Hill / Davante Adams / A.J. Brown / Amari Cooper
18:30 Allen Robinson
19:00 WRs with new QBs
22:30 A.J. Brown / Eagles
25:40 NE Patriots offense
32:40 KC Chiefs new look offense
35:15 Juju Smith-Schuster & MVS
38:00 Where is Tom Brady?
44:30 Shiny new toys
47:00 DOLPHINS PREVIEW
47:30 Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle
53:25 Tua Tagovailoa
57:30 Chase Edmonds / Raheem Mostert / Sony Michel
63:45 Tua or Trevor Lawrence?
