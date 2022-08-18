Tom Brady’s absence, WRs with new QBs & Dolphins preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss some of the NFL stories that seem to be flying under the radar of fantasy managers and not impacting ADP as much as they probably should, including Tyrod Taylor practicing with the Giants first-team and Tom Brady’s absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

Later, the guys dive into a fantasy preview of the 2022 Miami Dolphins. Will Tyreek Hill steal away all of Jaylen Waddle’s value? Who is the starting running back? Can we trust Tua Tagovailoa to support all of the playmakers in this offense?

02:15 Ken Walker hernia issue

07:20 Russell Wilson & Courtland Sutton

10:55 Tyrod Taylor

16:10 Tyreek Hill / Davante Adams / A.J. Brown / Amari Cooper

18:30 Allen Robinson

19:00 WRs with new QBs

22:30 A.J. Brown / Eagles

25:40 NE Patriots offense

32:40 KC Chiefs new look offense

35:15 Juju Smith-Schuster & MVS

38:00 Where is Tom Brady?

44:30 Shiny new toys

47:00 DOLPHINS PREVIEW

47:30 Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle

53:25 Tua Tagovailoa

57:30 Chase Edmonds / Raheem Mostert / Sony Michel

63:45 Tua or Trevor Lawrence?

