Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers rip Patrick Mahomes’ and Josh Allen’s golf skills ahead of ‘The Match’

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is set to participate in “The Match” charity golf challenge, teaming with Josh Allen against veterans Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady for a 6:30 p.m. start on June 1 on TNT.

The competitive fire off the gridiron among the four stars is as fearsome as it is on the gridiron.

Brady and Rodgers were guests on TNT on Sunday night before the network’s NBA playoff coverage. Speaking with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, the veteran quarterbacks took time to call out their younger competition, with Rodgers poking fun at both Mahomes and Allen.

“Charles, I’ve done my scouting report,” Rodgers said. “And I heard that Josh was terrible at Pebble (Beach). And Pat has played the last couple of years in Tahoe and hasn’t broken 80 yet. So I think he was closer to being in a group with you. No offense.”

There’s a lot going on in the Brady house 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch returns June 1st at 6:30pm ET only on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/aISg9ysCsy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2022

The comedic jab at Mahomes being the least experienced was brought up by Rodgers a little over a week after Allen had similar concerns about his partner. Brady is not much of an expert golfer, but he is ready to wager any price against the younger quarterback duo.

“Whatever those young guys want to bet,” Brady said. “I know, I’m probably the lowest-paid guy out there. Well, of course, this time around between those three heavy hitters, but whatever they want, I got action on those guys. Although I would say golf is not my number one sport, it may have a way of bringing out the best in me. I think we’re ready to take on the job.”

Brady has competed against Rodgers in past years in the charity golf event, but the pair seem to be united in teaching the young guys a lesson.

Story continues

“I feel really good about our chances,” Rodgers said. “And the thing that isn’t taken into account at this time is that Tom is the ultimate competitor. And I know he’s been training hard with his swing coach. He might not have as many swing coaches as Tony Romo, but I know he’s getting after it. And he’ll be ready to play.”

Mahomes has yet to really give his take on the upcoming event, and it’s interesting considering the light-hearted criticism of his golf game from the other competitors. Rodgers and Mahomes have missed facing each other on the football field over the last two matchups due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, so fans will at least get to see these two greats compete in another form next month.

List