Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers is 'one of my favorite guys to watch' in NFL

Few quarterbacks in the NFL are more fun to watch than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

The 35-year-old veteran can make any type of throw, and his ability to escape the pocket and throw on the run or pick up huge chunks of yards with his legs makes for plenty of highlight-worthy plays.

One player who very much enjoys watching Rodgers work his magic is New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

"I love (Rodgers') style of play," Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio before the Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Monday night.

"Obviously he's an incredible passer, but how he manipulates the pocket and how he buys time in order to get his receivers open, he just does a great job of that. He throws incredibly efficiently, and he's probably No. 1 or 2 all time in terms of QB rating and his efficiency as a quarterback. He throws for a high yards per attempt. He has an incredible touchdown-to-interception ratio. He makes great decisions with the football, and he always gives his team a chance to win. He's one of my favorite guys to watch, and I'll obviously be watching (Monday night)."

Rodgers has had kind words for Brady as well, and he also had a great response to critics of the Patriots quarterback during an appearance on ESPN Radio in September. Each quarterback clearly has a lot of respect for the other.

Brady and Rodgers met last season at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots earned a 31-17 victory in just the second head-to-head matchup between these legendary quarterbacks. The next time they meet could be in Super Bowl LIV. The Patriots are the class of the AFC with a 6-0 record, and the Packers are back among the NFC heavyweights with a 4-1 mark entering Week 6.

