Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers falter
A lackluster performance from both legendary NFL quarterbacks is raising new questions about their ability to deliver. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.
Terry McLaurin showed why he is one of the NFL's best wide receivers.
This can't be how Brady and Rodgers wanted to go out.
Officials with Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot during a drug deal gone wrong Monday afternoon.
Tony Anderson 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC from all the action from Week 7 in the NFL.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
The Giants declined an option on quarterback Daniel Jones’s contract for next season. He has since led the team to one of the NFL’s best records—and is poised to make them regret that decision.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both struggling, the NFC looks even weaker than expected. Here's what else we learned in NFL Week 7.
While the Cincinnati Bengals offense had a big day against the Atlanta Falcons, the Green Bay Packers are more than a receiver away from contention.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like [more]
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
College football Week 8 roundup with the winners, losers, overrated, and underrated parts of the week
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did his best impression of a teammate during his postgame interview at Levi’s Stadium.
The Browns had chances late against the Baltimore Ravens, but two flags and a blocked field goal derailed those in a fourth consecutive loss.