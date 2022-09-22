Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers played golf together over the summer, but now they’ll compete against one another at their day jobs on Sunday.

Brady has defeated Rodgers in the two matchups the Buccaneers and Packers have played since he joined the club in 2020. Tampa Bay won 38-10 at home in Week Six of the 2020 regular season. And then the Bucs beat the Packers 31-26 in Green Bay for the NFC Championship Game.

Brady’s been one of the league’s best quarterbacks for what seems like forever. But he still has an appreciation for competing against one of the game’s other top QBs in Rodgers.

“He’s an amazing player. Has been for a long time,” Brady said in his Thursday press conference. “I love watching him play and he’s from California, too, so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection. He’s an older guy now. He’s been a great player in the same place for a long time, so there definitely are some challenges with that. But he’s navigated them pretty well.

“And he’s done a great job, leads the team, and they’ve won a lot of games since he’s been there. I knew Brett [Favre] pretty well — those two guys are two pretty great quarterbacks for a long period of time in one place.”

The Buccaneers and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers has been an amazing player for a long time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk