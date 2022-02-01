Tom Brady’s 5 most notable games vs. Chiefs

The illustrious 22-year career of former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has officially come to an end. Brady formally announced his own retirement just days after it was first reported. The all-time great quarterback will now officially be calling it a career.

Brady leaves the game behind after winning seven Super Bowl titles, earning 15-time Pro Bowl selections and six All-Pro honors. He is also the NFL’s all-time passing TD leader (624), NFL’s all-time passing yard leader (85,520), and owns the most career wins in NFL history with 243. Brady has served as an inspiration for many young quarterbacks, including Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who saluted Brady on Twitter when news of the retirement first broke.

In honor of Brady’s retirement, we take a look back at the four most notable matchups over the course of his career vs. the Chiefs.

2002: Patriots 41, Chiefs 38 - 9/22/02 (Week 3)

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Brady’s first start against the Chiefs turned heads, immediately tossing away any opinions that he was a one-year fluke after winning the Super Bowl in the season prior. He threw four touchdowns that included three in New England’s final four drives forcing overtime. He led the Patriots in overtime to a game-winning field goal.

In 2002, #TomBrady (28) led the #NFL in touchdown passes—out-producing both #PeytonManning (27), #BrettFavre (27). 9/22/02: Brady completed 72.2% of his passes for 410 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 41-38 victory over the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/4FV6zaXU1Z — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) October 3, 2018

2008: Patriots 17, Chiefs 10 - 9/7/08 (Week 1)

AP Photo/The Boston Globe, Jim Davis

Brady’s home opener for the 2008 season ended as he suffered a torn ACL from a hit by Chiefs S Bernard Pollard on the second drive of the game. The hit cost him to miss the entire season after winning league MVP the season prior. Patriots backup and future Chiefs QB Matt Cassel led the team to victory in Brady’s stead.

#NFL legend Tom Brady missed a year of action after his ACL injury, but that didn't stop him from having an amazing career that has many believing he's truly the GOAT. From tomorrow, you'll be able to chat about #injuries and #recovery with your Arete Wellbeing Coach! pic.twitter.com/7mJMAztMFY — Arete (@getarete) January 21, 2021

2014: Chiefs 41, Patriots 14 - 9/29/14 (Week 4)

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2014, the Chiefs had their most classic win against Brady on “Monday Night Football.” The defense had Brady under duress from Tamba Hali and Justin Houston all night long. Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs Kingdom were in perfect form, setting its 142.2 dB crowd noise record. Brady was 14-of-23 with 159 passing yards for one touchdown, two interceptions and one fumble lost. The game left many wondering whether Brady should retire. He’d go on to prove doubters wrong and win the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks later that year.

The infamous “should Tom Brady retire?” game on MNF where the Chiefs blow out the Patriots 41-14 in 2014. Early in the 4th quarter Husain Abdullah records a pick 6 that sends Arrowhead into a frenzy. #chiefs #nfl pic.twitter.com/zd3f4aB0Uz — Kansas City Media (@KansasCityMedia) March 9, 2019

2019: Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 - 1/20/19 (AFC championship game)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brady only had a first-half touchdown pass in the classic 2018 AFC championship game vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Both teams traded scores in a gritty battle at Arrowhead Stadium that included a game-tying 48-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to send the game to overtime. Patriots running back Rex Burkhead ended the game with a 2-yard touchdown run holding Mahomes on the sideline in overtime.

2020-2021: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 - 2/7/21 (Super Bowl LV)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In Brady’s final Super Bowl last year against the Chiefs, he showed his veteran wisdom by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship in his first year. Tampa’s defense and struggles along Kansas City’s offensive line were the hot topic, but Brady threw three touchdown passes for 201 yards and no turnovers. Ironically, the victory happened at the Buccaneers home stadium, so Brady’s seventh and final title received a hero’s celebration.

🇺🇸🏈 — BREAKING: Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win his seventh Super Bowl, defeating Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. pic.twitter.com/wI7z3tOQvD — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) February 8, 2021

