NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

At a time when, once again, there’s talk of Tom Brady potentially (and finally) joining the 49ers, anything Brady has to say about the team he grew up rooting for becomes very relevant.

On the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Brady addressed the 49ers’ predicament against the Eagles, given the injuries to their quarterbacks.

“Injuries play a role in every game,” Brady told Jim Gray, “and your margin of error changes quite a bit. Obviously San Fran had, you know, really no chance to compete yesterday. That was tough just to see that happen, but at the same time, it’s the reality of the sport. Philly deserved it. They had an incredible season. They played well on defense. They forced that pass and the injury to Brock [Purdy] there on his wrist or his elbow.

“It’s truly part of the sport. It’s a contact sport, and that’s why it’s a demolition derby. And that’s why, you know, all these games are somewhat unpredictable. You go to the Super Bowl, Patrick [Mahomes has] had a sprained ankle, Jalen [Hurts has] had a hurt shoulder. Anything can happen in the first quarter of the game, and of course it’s going to affect the outcome. So if you’re relegated to handing the ball off down 28 points or whatever it was there in the fourth quarter, there’s no chance of coming back at that point.”

Gray, after being chastised last week in what may have been a contrived moment aimed at shutting down talk of Brady joining another team given that talking to the Dolphins last year cost the team a first-round draft pick, did not breathe a word of the possibility of the injury to Purdy has kicked the door open for even more chatter linking Brady to the Niners. But that possibility will loom until the moment that Brady decides to play, and that he thereafter picks a team.

Tom Brady: 49ers “had no chance to compete” due to quarterback injuries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk