Tom Brady’s 300th start surpasses the combined total of these 14 first-round QBs since 1998

Quite the 300 game

Tom Brady will make his 300th start as the 2021 NFL season begins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was the 199th overall selection in 2000, which makes the milestone such a remarkable achievement—more so when looking at these first-rounders since 1999 who didn't get to that total...combined!

1998: Ryan Leaf (21)

Ryan Leaf went second overall behind Peyton Manning and imploded in the NFL. The Washington State product was 4-17 as a starter

1999: Tim Couch (59)

The first overall pick of the Cleveland Browns went 22-37. He had one season over .500, going 8-6 in 2002.

1999: Akili Smith (17)

Akili Smith was the third overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He went 3-14 in 17 starts.

1999: Cade McNown (15)

A Bear bomb of a pick at No. 12, Cade McNown was 3-12 as a starter.

2002: Patrick Ramsey (24)

Chosen by the Washington team at the end of the first round, Ramsey went 10-14 in 24 starts.

2004: J.P. Losman (33)

The Bills failed with J.P. Losman, who was 10-23 as a starter all with Buffalo— although he also played with Miami and Oakland.

2006: Matt Leinart (18)

Matt Leinart went from USC to Arizona with the 10th pick. He was 7-10 as a Cardinal starter and 1-0 with Houston in 2011.

2007: JaMarcus Russell (25)

The Raiders drafted JaMarcus Russell first overall out of LSU. Disaster struck. He was 7-18 as a starter. (It didn't seem like he made that many starts, did it?)

2007: Brady Quinn (20)

Drafted out of Notre Dame by the Cleveland Browns, Brady Quinn was an awful 4-16 as an NFL starter.

2010: Tim Tebow (14)

The Broncos drafted Tim Tebow 25th overall and got 14 starts and eight victories out of the Heisman star from Florida.

2011: Jake Locker (23)

Tennessee took Jake Locker, who went 9-14 before leaving football in 2014.

2013: E.J. Manuel: (18)

E.J. Manuel went 6-18 as a starter for the Bills, who drafted the Florida State QB 16th in 2013.

2014: Johnny Manziel (8)

Another Heisman winner on the list, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel made eight starts for the Browns, winning two.

2016: Paxton Lynch (4)

Paxton Lynch had big hands and little game, going 1-3 in four starts.

