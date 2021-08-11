Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich added to UFC Fight Night 191 on Sept. 4

Heavyweight prospects Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will square off at the end of the summer.

Aspinall (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is set to meet Pavlovich (14-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on Sept. 4 at UFC Fight Night 191, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced the booking Wednesday morning.

Unbeaten in the UFC, Liverpool’s Aspinall is off to a hot start. After scoring back-to-back first-round TKO wins over Jake Collier and Alan Baudot, the Team Kaobon fighter picked up his biggest win to date when he submitted former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in the second round of their fight in February.

Pavlovich is riding some momentum of his own having won two consecutive bouts. He suffered his first-career loss when he was stopped by Alistair Overeem in his UFC debut in November 2018, but Pavlovich rebounded with back-to-back first round TKO wins over Marcelo Golm and Maurice Greene. Pavlovich was scheduled to face current interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in August 2020 but was forced to withdraw due to injury. The 29-year-old hasn’t competed since October 2019.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 191 lineup includes: