Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich added to UFC Fight Night 191 on Sept. 4
Heavyweight prospects Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will square off at the end of the summer.
Aspinall (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is set to meet Pavlovich (14-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on Sept. 4 at UFC Fight Night 191, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced the booking Wednesday morning.
Unbeaten in the UFC, Liverpool’s Aspinall is off to a hot start. After scoring back-to-back first-round TKO wins over Jake Collier and Alan Baudot, the Team Kaobon fighter picked up his biggest win to date when he submitted former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in the second round of their fight in February.
Pavlovich is riding some momentum of his own having won two consecutive bouts. He suffered his first-career loss when he was stopped by Alistair Overeem in his UFC debut in November 2018, but Pavlovich rebounded with back-to-back first round TKO wins over Marcelo Golm and Maurice Greene. Pavlovich was scheduled to face current interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in August 2020 but was forced to withdraw due to injury. The 29-year-old hasn’t competed since October 2019.
With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 191 lineup includes:
Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
Paul Craig vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree
Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo
Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Rafael Alves vs. Marc Diakiese
Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jack Shore
Mandy Bohm vs. Ariane Lipski
Sergey Khandozhko vs. David Zawada
Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Pavlovich