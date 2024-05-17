Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes 2: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 304 co-main event

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will get a chance to avenge the lone loss of his career vs. Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes preview

After finishing his first five UFC opponents, Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) drew Blaydes in the UFC Fight Night 208 main event in July 2022. However, just 15 seconds into the fight, Aspinall blew out his knee and Blaydes was awarded the TKO win.

One year later, Aspinall returned to score a first-round TKO over Marcin Tybura. With heavyweight champion Jon Jones sustaining an injury and pulling out of UFC 295, Aspinall got the call to face Sergei Pavlovich for the interim title on the same card. Aspinall won the bout by first-round knockout.

After beating Aspinall, Blaydes (18-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) was knocked out by Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 222. He rebounded with a Performance of the Night knockout of Jailton Almeida at UFC 299, snapping the Brazilian’s 15-fight winning streak.

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes odds

DraftKings released the opening odds for the co-main event, in which Aspinall is listed as a sizable -238 favorite over Blaydes, who’s a +195 underdog.

How to watch Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304

When: July 27

Where: Co-op Live, Manchester, England

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 304.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie