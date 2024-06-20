Tom Aspinall: ‘I am here to create my own legacy, and I don’t need Jon Jones to do that’

Tom Aspinall is chasing greatness with or without Jon Jones.

After knocking out Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295, Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) was hoping to unify his belt with heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) next. However, with Jones continuously dismissing him, he may not ever get that opportunity.

Instead of a title-unification bout with Jones, Aspinall runs things back with Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in the UFC 304 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) co-main event July 27 in Manchester, England. Blaydes won their first fight by TKO in July 2022 after Aspinall blew out his knee 15 seconds into the fight.

When asked if Jones will be the one big fight that got away if it never happens, Aspinall said he won’t let that narrative define his career.

“I mean, I’d like it obviously,” Aspinall told MMA Junkie. “I’ve been rallying for it for a long time now. I’ve not got the fight, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen but, I’m not really that bothered.

“I am here to create my own legacy, and I’m trying to be great myself, and I don’t need Jon Jones to do that. If I could get that, fantastic. I really think I can beat him but, I ain’t focused on that right now to be honest. I’m just thinking about Curtis Blaydes and that’s it.”

Jones revealed that his first title defense against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) will take place Nov. 9 in New York in what is expected to be the UFC’s annual pay-per-view card in Madison Square Garden.

