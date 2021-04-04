Tom Archdeacon: The 'unbelievable' NCAA record of Miami pitcher Buddy Schultz stands 50 years later

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Archdeacon, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 4—OXFORD — At that moment, Bud Middaugh was thinking only about a loss, not a legacy.

It was the ninth inning of a game against Wright State that was played exactly 50 years ago Saturday — April 3, 1971 — and the Miami baseball coach had tromped out to the mound to talk to his starting pitcher, junior left-hander Buddy Schultz.

The overmatched Raiders — who were playing the very first game in their program's history — had managed to load the bases on a pair of walks and a single. There was just one out and Schultz recalls Middaugh not mincing words:

"He said, 'I don't care how many strike outs you have, we have to win this game. If another guy gets on, I'm taking you out!'"

Schultz said he thought to himself: "I've already struck out 24. We're winning 6-0. Exactly what is the problem?'

He started to laugh: "I think he motivated me by really ticking me off."

And that's when Schultz -already considered one of college baseball's best pitchers, his 1.06 ERA the season prior leading the nation — went back to doing what he did best his whole career and especially on this day.

He struck out the next WSU batter on a called third strike.

And he ended the game by retiring the final Raider with a swing-and-miss third strike.

Although the Miami victory has long been forgotten, Schultz's extraordinary feat has not.

A half century later his 26 strikeouts remain an NCAA record for the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning game.

And, as it turns out, Middaugh embraced the effort, as well.

When the game ended, he saved the baseball Schultz had used and then inscribed it with the historic particulars:

Wright State

6-0

April 3, 1971

26 Ks

He presented the ball to Schultz at Miami's season-ending banquet and Buddy kept it as he completed his Miami career the following year, spent five seasons in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis and then embraced life after baseball.

After he married his wife Toby 20 years ago, the ball was kept on a shelf in the den of their Scottsdale, Ariz., home. Finally, at Toby's prompting, he donated the ball to the Miami baseball program and today it's on display — enclosed in a wood and glass case beneath a spotlight — in the Toby K. Schultz Heritage Hallway inside Miami's Jay Hayden Baseball Center.

Although a 50th anniversary celebration had been planned for this weekend, the COVID pandemic — and the way it's altered the RedHawks' schedule — has forced the festivities to be moved to next year.

As he showed me the ball the other morning, Danny Hayden, Miami's baseball coach, said with today's pitchers often limited by pitch counts and other factors: "I can't imagine that record ever getting broken.

"I think it's going to be one of college baseball's oldest, coolest and most unbelievable records for the rest of time."

He said others are just as fascinated by the feat:

"I can't think of a time when we had kids in this facility on a recruiting visit and we didn't show them the ball. It's part of everything we are. Every recruit and their parents, their eyes light up 100 percent of the time when they realize what that ball represents.

"They're like, 'Oh my God! That's amazing!' Not every program has an NCAA record and ours is a really cool one. And Buddy's responsible for it."

Every program doesn't have an impressive baseball facility like Miami's either.

"We have kids who come in here and they've already been on visits to some of the big Power 5 schools and seen their facilities," Hayden said. "But they're still wowed by what we have. I'd say we're comparable to the top of the Big Ten Conference."

And Buddy's responsible for much of that, too.

"His 26 Ks are pretty cool, but that's only a small part of what Buddy Schultz has done here," Hayden said. "He's raised money and donated himself. He's done a ton for our program."

As Schultz, who's now 70, once told Vince Frieden, then the director of editorial services at Miami and now the school's director of grant writings:

"Miami is a special place to me. It helped me grow up. I can't pitch anymore, but this is how I can still help Miami win."

Living out a childhood dream

Schultz grew up on Orinoco Avenue in East Cleveland.

"My mother was a homemaker and my dad, he had just a seventh grade education, but he served during World War II, worked three jobs and had great values," he said.

At Shaw High School, he became one of the best pitchers in the state and with a herculean effort his senior year, he led the Cardinals to the Class AA state title. He pitched in seven of their eight tournament games and didn't allow a run.

When rainouts condensed the Final Four to one-day doubleheaders, he pitched back to back shutouts, striking out 27 over the 14 innings.

"I got cramps in my forearm and wrist during the 14th inning and they came out and massaged it.," he said.

He was able to finish the game, but that summer the Ohio High School Athletic Association passed innings limits on pitchers.

It's called the Buddy Schultz Rule.

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted Schultz in the fourth round and offered him a $26,000 signing bonus, he said.

But Miami had been recruiting him for a couple of years — other schools had, too — and in the summers he had played with a semi-pro baseball team that featured three Miami players.

"I was still 17 and the Phillies wanted to send me to North Dakota, but I wasn't ready for that," he said. "I wanted to go someplace I was familiar with and I knew those Miami guys. I became the first person from my family to go to college."

He said Miami was the perfect place for him.

There were the baseball feats — he was a two-time All Mid-American Conference first team selection and led Miami to a No. 14 national ranking in the final 1972 poll — and his classroom successes.

"I went to Miami on a baseball scholarship, not because I was smart," he said. "I was a C-plus student at Shaw. But just as sports had taught me to find a way to win the game, I leaned to win in the classroom, too. Winning there meant graduating and I'm probably more proud of my diploma than my baseball because baseball came easy to me."

The Chicago Cubs drafted him in 1972 and gave him a $6,000 signing bonus. He spent the last month of the 1975 season and 1976 in the Cubs' bullpen and then was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals before the 1977 season.

Though he sent much of spring training pitching with the big league club, he was put on the Triple-A roster. Although the Cards soon brought him up when someone got hurt, he was quickly demoted back to New Orleans without playing when a trade brought Tom Underwood to the team.

Brought up suddenly again in June because of another injury, he immediately found himself starting against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After giving up a run in the first inning, he retired 22 batters straight before being relieved by Al "The Mad Hungarian" Hrabosky in the eighth.

"Everybody loved the Mad Hungarian, but as I was walking off the field I heard all this cheering. It was more than Al usually got and that's when I realized it was for me," Schultz said. "Every person in Busch Stadium — like 32,000 — was standing and cheering for me. It wouldn't have happened if I hadn't first been sent back down like I had. They all knew what I'd gone through.

"I can't tell you how special it felt."

Before he could make another start, he pulled a leg muscle and once healed, he was put back in the bullpen. That season his 2.32 ERA was third lowest in the National League.

He played three seasons with the Cardinals and after baseball he found his niche as a fundraiser and became the executive director of the Harmon Killebrew Foundation annual golf invitational. He also became an ardent supporter of youth baseball, raising money for programs back in East Cleveland and throughout Arizona.

He wanted young kids to experience the life lessons and hopefully some of the opportunities — "Thanks to baseball I've been able to live out my childhood dreams" — the sport has given him.

Over 30 years he said he's raised over $30 million for various groups.

Reconnecting with Miami

Schultz said he had no connection with Miami for almost 35 years after his graduation.

Then 13 years ago he had lunch in Mesa with one of his old Miami teammates who mentioned it was too bad he hadn't graduated because he deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.

"I said, "I graduated, but not in '72,'" Schultz said. "I explained that when I'd signed with the Cubs, I went to instructional league in Arizona. When it ended, I took my signing bonus and paid for my last semester at Miami. I graduated in 1973."

The next day he got a call from the late Dave Young, then the Miami sports information director. That got the ball rolling and in 2010 Schultz was enshrined in the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame.

When I went back, I reconnected and remembered why I fell in love with the school in the first place," he said. "Dan Simonds was the head coach then and I really liked him. And I love Danny Hayden now."

He had maintained some connections with a couple of influential alums and he met new administrators and soon he saw a way he could make an impact.

"They were starting to build the Jay Hayden Center and I'd raised money for 25 years, so I offered my help."

He headed the Legacy Program and other efforts and then, when a donor reneged on a $1 million offer to put artificial turf on the RedHawks' field, he took up the project at the last minute and raised $1.3 million in 30 days.

He and Toby were one of those 13 prime donors and when officials wanted to name Heritage Hallway in the Hayden Center — which honors notable Miami big leaguers like Walter "Smokey" Alston, Charlie Leibrandt and Chris Sexton — after him, he instead asked that Toby's name be put on it.

Danny Hayden said Buddy will be remembered for many other things:

"He's been integral in all our upgrades we've done in recent years. A lot of it wouldn't have happened at all — or at least not in the time frame it did — were it not for Buddy.

"He has a real passion for the young men in our program. I believe he feels he was really taken care of when he was at Miami and now he wants to pay it back."

While Miami provided Schultz with so many things in his life, he knows the NCAA record has become his calling card:

"I played five years in the big leagues and I'm very proud of that. I played with and against a lot of great players. I've been on baseball cards and I've played the game in five countries around the world and all across our nation

"But I'm remembered for the 26 strikeouts That'll be my legacy and I'm OK with that. I think it's a good one to hang my hat on."

During one of his trips back to Oxford, he said he was told: "The brick building that make up Miami's campus are figured to last at least 100 years."

And he knows the one thing that may outlast them is his "rest of time" record.

Recommended Stories

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Kemba Walker with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets

    Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets, 04/02/2021

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • Mark Emmert on women's tournament failings: 'We can't let down these amazing athletes ever again'

    "The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”

  • LFA champ Lupita Godinez signs with UFC, meets Jessica Penne on April 17

    LFA champ Lupita Godinez will meet former title challenger Jessica Penne in her promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 22.

  • Brook Lopez with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings

    Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov set for UFC Fight Night headliner in June

    A potential title eliminator in the heavyweight division between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is on tap for June.

  • Warriors president: Stephen Curry didn’t sign extension last year because contract length matters to guard

    Is LeBron James recruiting Stephen Curry to the Lakers?

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • Bears target offensive teammates in ESPN’s new 2-round mock draft

    In Todd McShay's latest two-round mock draft, the Bears target a pair of Florida teammates in WR Kadarius Toney and QB Kyle Trask.

  • Did officials get critical charge call correct in Gonzaga's win over UCLA?

    Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.

  • The other side of history: UCLA heartbroken as last-second shot buries unlikely run

    After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."

  • Reports: Ex-Michigan State basketball GA Drew Valentine to be promoted at Loyola Chicago

    Former Oakland basketball player and assistant (and ex-MSU assistant) Drew Valentine will be promoted at Loyola Chicago, according to reports.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone explains why Giancarlo Stanton is sitting Sunday, updates Zack Britton's recovery

    When the Yankees announced their lineup for Sunday’s rubber match with the Toronto Blue Jays, Giancarlo Stanton’s name was noticeably absent.

  • Final Four: Did late call on UCLA's Johnny Juzang cost Bruins the game against Gonzaga?

    UCLA's Johnny Juzang was called with a charge against Gonzaga's Drew Timme at the end of regulation. The Bruins lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

  • Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day

    Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.

  • NHL roundup: Avs run point streak to 14 with late goal vs. Blues

    Cale Makar scored the tiebreaking goal with 40.1 seconds left in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche extended their point streak to 14 with a stunning 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in Denver. After St. Louis failed to clear the puck out of its own zone, Makar picked it up off the board and drilled a slap shot that deflected off the stick of St. Louis' Jaden Schwartz and found its way past Blues rookie netminder Ville Husso (32 saves) to break a 1-1 tie.

  • Juwan Howard's No. 1 Class, The Current Landscape Of Big Ten Recruiting

    U-M has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Here's a snapshot of what the Big Ten recruiting landscape looks like.

  • Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop proves he can be a 'difference maker' at first base

    Jonathan Schoop made his first base debut in Saturday's Detroit Tigers win over Cleveland Indians, but looked like a veteran out there.