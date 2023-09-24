Tom Allen needs to fix Indiana fast, starting with attitude and a failing offense.

BLOOMINGTON – Tom Allen suggested postgame he would not waste much time on sleep between Saturday night and Sunday morning, as he moved on from his team’s 29-27 four-overtime escape against Akron.

Allen isn’t fond of long nights and short mornings. He feels he’s not always at his best in those situations. It’s why he’s given up defensive playcalling twice in his IU tenure.

He should — and by his demeanor Saturday night, he will — see this one as necessary. His focus appears largely trained on his offense, and that’s understandable. There’s a lot to fix, and a short time to do it, or this season could go west on Indiana (2-2, 0-1) very quickly.

“Not good enough. Not even close. Below the standard. Below what’s acceptable,” Allen said. “Offensively, it is a thorough process. It’ll start here in a few hours. It’ll be a short night.”

Whew! IU avoids disaster with 4OT win over Akron. Here's how Hoosiers escaped.

That inquest, though, cannot stop at Xs and Os. The failures of this evening ran deeper.

A win like the one IU suffered Saturday night should come with its share of self-recrimination. With respect to Akron, there are few positives to take from being taken to four overtimes by a team picked to finish fifth in its six-team division.

That, it turns out, might have been Indiana’s first problem. Allen openly admitted postgame he feared by its collective behavior his team might be overlooking the Zips (1-3) coming into this weekend. That fear proved founded.

“Did not like at all how we practiced,” Allen said. “I sensed a lack of understanding of who we’re playing and their ability to beat you, which is mind blowing.”

There was loose talk afterward of starters being benched to begin Saturday’s game, and Allen more or less made it sound like he was so displeased with his team’s Thursday practice he made the Hoosiers start over part-way through.

“Didn’t effectively get their attention,” Allen said.

Why the Hoosiers reached for the off switch between Louisville and Maryland is a question only they can answer. For all their cliches and weary truisms, the reason athletes strive to live completely in the moment at all times is because if they don’t, they will make the sorts of mistakes that lead to failure.

In this case, Indiana only by the narrowest imaginable margin avoided it.

“I’m not saying we took Akron for granted, but I felt like we should have blown them out, honestly,” senior defensive back Louis Moore said. “I wouldn’t say it was a lack of focus. It’s more just, respect your opponent. I respect all my opponents. I won’t say I didn’t respect them. But, yea.”

The dangling end to Moore’s answer spoke volumes without making much sound.

He certainly earned the right to say them, both because by his own admission he was one of those players who didn’t meet the required standard Saturday, and also because his two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — were crucial to IU’s win.

Moore admitted postgame he could sense both within himself and within his teammates a lack of urgency this week. A lesson he and the Hoosiers learned painfully Saturday, albeit not as painfully as they might have if Akron hadn’t missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter that would’ve won the game.

“Just call it out. Don’t be scared. Open your mouth. Just say something,” Moore said, referring to Saturday’s lesson. “I’d rather have it happen in practice than on game day.”

Allen’s job will be making sure it stops happening in practice in ways that bleed over into game day.

That starts with an offense that, whatever promise it has shown through the first third of this season, is still nowhere near fit for purpose heading back into Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers have only scored eight touchdowns in regulation through their first four games, five of those coming against Indiana State. IU managed just one offensive touchdown before the first of four overtime periods Saturday, and the Hoosiers got just three points from another two trips inside the Akron 5-yard line.

Of Indiana’s five offensive possessions in the third and fourth quarters, only one lasted longer than three plays.

“Offense was really, really out of sync, and really, really performed poorly,” Allen admitted.

Saturday was at least one demonstrable step back, if not two. After Jackson’s excellent debut as selected starter against Louisville, he was erratic and under pressure constantly Saturday. He finished 11-of-26 for 190 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Glaringly, a team that had allowed just two sacks through its first three games sat its quarterback down three times in the face of an Akron pass rush that should not have been as withering as it proved.

“It was a tough night. It definitely wasn’t his best,” Allen said. “We didn’t do a good job protecting him. He had guys in his face all night long. Our running backs did not do a good job at all, as well as our offensive line.”

Defensively, Indiana at least forced three turnovers, and logged six tackles for loss. But an inability to contain dual-threat Akron quarterback DJ Irons, coupled to some glaring busts in run fits in the fourth quarter, still left a palpably sour taste in Allen’s mouth.

The result was a disjointed mess of a performance that saw the Zips unlucky losers. They outgained IU 474-282 in total yards, ran 24 more offensive snaps and were within a chip shot of not even needing those overtimes to spring a three-score upset. Irons ran all over Indiana’s defense, while Jackson and offensive coordinator Walt Bell could never find a playcalling rhythm that brought the best out of anything or anyone in an alternate-uniform black jersey.

Allen won’t set his defensive concerns aside. But he talked Saturday night like a coach who recognizes his offense needs fixing, immediately.

Through four games in Bell’s second season running IU’s offense, it’s difficult to discern or explain what specifically Indiana wants that offense to do. The Hoosiers cannot run to set up the pass, nor do they very often. They tinkered with option concepts early in this season that have mostly become stale and predictable. Jackson looked so comfortable, hitting eight different receivers last week in the Louisville loss, but absent one-on-one targets to Cam Camper on Saturday, he never found anything easy against Akron.

There is talent in this offense, and potential, but currently there’s nothing bonding it together strongly enough to move the whole process forward in a meaningful way.

“Just not a lot to be too fired up about on that side of the football. But when you find a way, you’ve got a bunch of players who believe, and they fight and they claw and they scrap,” Allen said. “Obviously, look at changing some things we’re doing in our schedule, in our personnel. Changing some things we’re doing to get a result.”

Next week is Maryland at Maryland. The 4-0 Terrapins might fancy themselves Big Ten East spoilers, with athletes and confidence and one of the conference’s best quarterbacks.

Across its four bowl appearances in the past eight seasons, Indiana has always used Maryland as a bellwether. Unlike Rutgers, Michigan State or Purdue, in that span the Hoosiers have never beaten Maryland and not gone bowling, or lost to Maryland but reached six wins. It’s unscientific, but this game has been the bar for IU football to clear. The Hoosiers look dangerously short of it at the moment.

Allen did not talk like a coach prepared to stand on ceremony Saturday. He can’t afford to. He’s already leaning on an offensive coordinator hired because he had to fire the previous one, and Allen was forced by results and performances into a midseason staff shakeup last fall as well.

No one in the late hours Saturday night that gave way to the small hours Sunday morning suggested Allen should take some sort of control over the offense, or at least take it away from Bell. He’s Allen’s offensive coordinator, and Allen will back him the way a head coach should.

Allen would probably also be quick to point out his team’s other faults, its defensive slippages or a quiet special teams unit. Certainly, a collective approach to practice and preparation that takes every challenge from here on out far more seriously.

But Allen will know, as will Bell, that this offense in particular — as constituted — is not good enough to get Indiana where it wants to go.

Not, as Allen said, even close.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU football: Hoosiers offense run by Walt Bell a problem for Tom Allen