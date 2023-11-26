Tom Allen hasn't been able to recapture magic as Indiana football coach. Is the act over?

WEST LAFAYETTE – The air inside the room inside Ross-Ade Stadium that doubles as a photographers’ work area and the site of the visiting coach’s postgame news conference carried the unmistakable smell of cherry and menthol Saturday afternoon.

Someone had just chewed on a cough drop. If it was Tom Allen, it would have been understandable.

Through a voice so hoarse it was hard at times to hear him, Allen spoke following a 35-31 defeat in the Old Oaken Bucket game using words that have become all too familiar to him this season.

Frustrating. Disappointing. Devastating.

A 2023 campaign defined by Indiana’s vain fight to believe again ended Saturday as it had unfolded for the past three months — its coach shouted quiet, struggling to explain why he could not rekindle the magic of his earlier tenure when it mattered most.

“Frustrating once again,” Allen said. “Couldn’t finish. Gotta finish, gotta finish, gotta finish.”

He said it three times, as if emphasizing the act might make it more possible.

Nothing else had worked, and now, nothing will. The Hoosiers (3-9, 1-8) have no more opportunities this fall. A team too thin, too young, too mistake-prone finished losing its last three by a total of 10 points, for all the reasons Allen kept coming back to the words no coach wants to use.

“Three games, all came down to the last play, opportunity to win the game, finish it out,” Allen said. “All three phases having opportunities to finish and not being able to get that job done.”

If Indiana elects to pull the $20.8 million lever now, and fire Allen, Saturday’s game will become a historical footnote. It shouldn’t.

This was IU at its best and, too often, at its worst.

Long, athletic receivers making plays against overmatched defensive backs. A careening pass rush reaching Purdue (4-8, 3-6) quarterback Hudson Card again and again. An offense rebuilt midseason rolling up 31 points on the road against a Big Ten team.

An inexperienced quarterback throwing three first-half interceptions. That pass rush failing so badly to wrap Card up he rushed for 90 sack-adjusted yards and what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. Too many turnovers, penalties, special teams gaffes and otherwise costly mistakes for a team even Allen admits lives atop a small margin for error to overcome.

“You’ve got to find a way to win those close games,” he said.

This was once Allen’s great strength. The coach who preached “breakthrough” and then practiced it enjoyed some of his finest moments in this job — at Nebraska, Penn State, at Wisconsin, here, in the 2019 Bucket game — in one-score victories.

Allen built back-to-back bowl seasons, in Florida in January, on his ability to widen those margins. Indiana played better defensively. It forced mistakes, instead of committing them. It won in part because it believed to its collective marrow success could be won through sheer force of will, if all else failed.

And then all that disappeared.

Across the past three seasons, IU has lost games like this time and again, often for many of the same reasons Allen listed Saturday. The outcomes have been individual, but the results damnably collective.

Since starting the 2021 season ranked nationally, Indiana is 9-27. In that stretch the Hoosiers are just 3-24 in Big Ten play, and 1-5 in trophy games. Saturday’s result meant that 2019 double-overtime win in West Lafayette remains Allen’s only victory over Purdue in the rivalry.

He has changed coordinators and play-callers. He’s adjusted schemes. Just this season, Allen switched quarterbacks multiple times and even replaced his offensive coordinator midway through.

Nothing has pulled Indiana back toward even responsible competitiveness. If anything, the program has drifted further from the moorings to which it was attached when Allen arrived as defensive coordinator in 2016.

Now, Athletic Director Scott Dolson — who flanked Allen into his postgame news conference Saturday, as is customary — faces a difficult decision.

A new direction for the program, complete with a new coach, would cost Dolson’s department $20.8 million to buy out Allen’s contract across the next four years, plus a ton on top of that to honor his assistants’ contracts.

Retaining Allen for an eighth season as head coach, heading into a season holding eight home games but also facing a Big Ten more difficult than it’s ever been, would cost perhaps as much in political capital and fan support.

The cold reality coaches know too well is that most of them get fired. That’s how the majority of tenures end, whether dismissal is active or passive. Allen didn’t shy from the question of his job security Saturday.

“You know, I get it. You’ve got to win,” he said. “I understand the nature of college football. I understand that full well. Been at this a long, long time. I want to win. I’ll keep scratching and clawing to do that.”

And then, the architect of Indiana’s best four-year stretch of football since Bill Mallory’s tenure — a stretch he has badly failed to replicate since — added a perfunctory ending.

“That’s out of my hands,” he said.

Tom Allen has flown high as Indiana’s head coach. Higher than anyone had for 30 years. His biggest wins will remain anchored into his program’s history long after his tenure ends, for whatever reason it does. He’s made IU football nationally relevant in remarkable style, and given the Hoosiers some truly memorable days in his job.

How many of them does he have left?

