Tom Allen fired by Indiana, enters open market as USC defensive coordinator candidate

The firings across college football kicked up rapidly on Sunday, just after the regular season came to a finish.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen was fired after another disappointing year even with his $20 million buyout, which was negotiated down to $15.5 million. Of course, the USC Trojans are in the market for a defensive coordinator after they finally moved on from Alex Grinch. It only makes sense that a name such as Allen would be a favorite in the search.

After Allen’s firing, it didn’t take long for USC fans to put out their feelings about Tom Allen potentially being the replacement for Grinch, and here’s how fans feel about it:

Tom Allen and Lincoln Riley at USC in 2024 is going to be electric. Allen learning how to surf in that leather jacket will be the content we need. — Trent McGee (@stmcgee) November 26, 2023

One note on Tom Allen: Every elite program looking for a DC should run, not walk, to hire him. Looking at you USC. Program development issues aside, Allen can still draw up one heck of a blitz. — Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) November 26, 2023

USC should interview Tom Allen for DC — Drew Krinsky 🇺🇸 (@DrewKrinsky_) November 26, 2023

Someone is going to get a great analyst or coordinator if he wants to do that. I love watching Tom Allen's defense every year. https://t.co/jjMJtjRu5o — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) November 26, 2023

If Tom Allen wins a rose bowl as usc DC I will be so unwell it’s not even funny https://t.co/LABaQOdEyK — Western Mike (@MichaelDavis015) November 21, 2023

CROSS OFF DAVE ARANDA, BUT ALLEN IS VERY MUCH IN PLAY

It seems that Dave Aranda and Tom Allen will likely be available for #USC if Lincoln Riley and Jen Cohen are interested:@tim_prangley @MarkRogersTV https://t.co/iXcyuUwlnO — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 20, 2023

If Lincoln Riley is smart, he gives Tom Allen a call. If Lincoln Riley wants to survive in the Big Ten, he gives Tom Allen a call. — LSAClassOf2000 (@LorneEC3) November 26, 2023

from The Grink to Tom Allen for DC? What the hell is Lincoln Riley cooking? https://t.co/qGSIzjZnOn — fred (@Red_Dead_Fred) November 21, 2023

Indiana deserved every bit of that. Indiana needs a new head football coach next year. (Tom Allen would also make a fine DC for Lincoln Riley.) — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) October 28, 2023

I genuinely feel for Tom Allen. He sparked a flame in a fanbase that hadn’t felt anything in years and got a team to believe. Sadly just like every other Cinderella story in sports it’s just not sustainable. Losing OC and DC constantly doesn’t help. He’ll he a great DC somewhere — Logan Weber (@Logan__weber) November 26, 2023

Tom Allen in Los Angeles is a visual for sure https://t.co/IX1UOhSPCq — Igor Shesterkin Burner (@HoodieIgor) November 21, 2023

Holy hell… if lincoln riley actually does this… https://t.co/neIIlsiC0z — Woodys Offspring (@woodyoffspring) November 21, 2023

Don’t get my hopes up https://t.co/powmtmyicp — Tim Martin (@TimMartin18) November 22, 2023

