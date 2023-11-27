Advertisement

Tom Allen fired by Indiana, enters open market as USC defensive coordinator candidate

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

The firings across college football kicked up rapidly on Sunday, just after the regular season came to a finish.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen was fired after another disappointing year even with his $20 million buyout, which was negotiated down to $15.5 million. Of course, the USC Trojans are in the market for a defensive coordinator after they finally moved on from Alex Grinch. It only makes sense that a name such as Allen would be a favorite in the search.

After Allen’s firing, it didn’t take long for USC fans to put out their feelings about Tom Allen potentially being the replacement for Grinch, and here’s how fans feel about it:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire