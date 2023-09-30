Tom Allen explains why he benched Tayven Jackson in IU football's blowout loss to Maryland

It wasn't a pretty showing for the Indiana football team against Maryland on Saturday.

Things got so bad that the team's starter at quarterback, redshirt freshman Tayven Jackson, was benched in the fourth quarter of the 44-17 loss on the road. Brendan Sorsby replaced Jackson and completed 7 of 11 pass attempts for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

"We just needed a spark, looking for something..." IU coach Tom Allen said after the game. "He understands he's gotta perform to be able to be in that position."

Jackson completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 113 yards and an interception. The Center Grove graduate did not throw a touchdown in the game.

For the season, Jackson (who did not start the first game against Ohio State) has thrown two touchdowns, three interceptions and 862 yards (71 for 115).

