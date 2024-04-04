Tom Abell: Somerset all-rounder tears hamstring in pre-season game

Tom Abell was batting for Somerset during their three-day pre-season match against the University of Exeter when he was injured [Getty Images]

Somerset all-rounder Tom Abell is expected to be out for a number of weeks after tearing his hamstring during a pre-season match.

Abell was injured while batting against the University of Exeter this week.

The 30-year-old will be unavailable for Somerset's match at Kent on Friday.

"At present, we're not quite able to determine the extent of the tear so it's difficult to put a timeframe on it but we will certainly be looking at a few weeks," said head coach Jason Kerr.

"Obviously, it's disappointing and frustrating for Tom and we'll be doing everything that we can to support him through his recovery."