Tollefson's impact on Bears continues even with new manager

Perhaps the biggest change for the Eau Claire Bears this season has not been in the lineup, but rather, in the manager’s position.

But the change has been no big deal and has not affected the team’s play on the diamond whatsoever. And that’s because while longtime Bears manager Chevy Tollefson has handed over the reins to Blake Johnson, the mainstay of Eau Claire baseball continues to play a vital role with the local squad as the team looks to make its mark in the South Division of the Chippewa Rivers Baseball League (CRBL).

Neither Tollefson nor Johnson would have it any other way, as the former manager’s love of the game continues to spark both his enthusiasm for the team and his play on the field. And with a winning record, the transition between the two skippers has been seamless, to say the least.

“Last year was my final year as manager. This year will be my 17th season as a player and I was the manager for six years,” Tollefson told the Leader-Telegram explaining that “I am now assisting manager Blake Johnson.”

Tollefson detailed why he has continued playing the sport he has been so dominant at since his high school days.

“The thing that keeps me coming back is the team. The group of guys we have now and the groups we’ve had in the past have been amazing. They are a second family, truly,” Tollefson said. “The relationships you create are irreplaceable.”

Others on the Bears’ squad obviously feel the same way, as Tollefson noted several who have been with the Bears for more than two decades now.

“Our base coach Dave Strauch has been with the team since it formed in 1998 and has been the leader of this team. Guys like Jim Thill (24 seasons) and Todd Lasher (23 seasons) have played longer than me,” Tollefson said, adding, “I’ve looked up to them since I was 18 years old in this league and they are still playing and I think that’s pretty cool. And I hope to be able to continue this passion as long as they have.”

Johnson said that Tollefson’s passion for the game is contagious and while he is now the manager for the Bears, the team’s former managerial leader — and one of the team’s ace pitchers — is both the heart and soul of the squad.

mw_baseball_6_070816-2

Blake Johnson pitches for the Eau Claire Bears at Carson Park in 2016.

“Chevy is the Eau Claire Bears,” Johnson told the Leader-Telegram. “The dedication he has shown to the Bears on and off the field is unmatched. As far as this year’s team goes he has been a steady ace for us even on a team full of college arms.”

So far, so good for Johnson and the Bears as the team’s new manager has seamlessly stepped into the managerial role of his predecessors and other managers who have come before him who put their own stamp of success on the squad over the years.

Currently in second place in the South Division of the CRBL, the Bears are 8-3 entering play against Augusta on Wednesday night. The Osseo Merchants are atop the division at 6-2 and only lead Eau Claire in win percentage by the slightest of margins, .750 to .727.

Both Johnson and Tollefson pointed to several strengths that have made this year’s incarnation of the Bears stand out in a competitive division and league.

“So far this season we have seen strength on both sides of the game. Our pitching has been great so far. We have a lot of depth so it’s nice having arms available at all times,” Tollefson said, noting that “We are throwing a lot of strikes and limiting free bases. The offensive production so far this season has been great.”

Johnson added that “This year’s team’s strength has been consistently scoring runs and our pitching depth.”

Tollefson noted that the depth of the squad’s rookie talent has also contributed to the Bears’ early success on the diamond.

“I think just the immediate impact of the rookies on the team (has been beneficial to the Bears.) We brought in a good number of new arms and bats and having them come in and immediately make an impact is great. I shouldn’t say we didn’t expect it because these guys are all great players, but the size of the impact is what’s been the surprise,” the veteran pitcher noted.

As is the case with all CRBL teams, the nature of the game is having to wait for college players to finish their seasons. That impacted the Bears — and other local squads — early in the season, but that’s now a thing of the past.

“We now have all of our college players back. The majority of our college guys are from UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire so they are local. But the first couple games are always a bit of a struggle. You don’t have the depth in those first couple games, but getting enough guys is never an issue. To play in the CRBL you need to have a solid core of veterans that are going to be there from day one and then your college guys are like frosting on top of the cake,” Tollefson noted.

With an emphasis on continuing to improve in all areas, but especially on defense, the Bears stand in good stead as the core of the CRBL season begins.

“Defense. When we have bad games it’s usually been our own doing,” Tollefson noted about the emphasis the squad is placing on that particular area of play.

First pitch for Wednesday’s game against the Athletics is set for 7 p.m. at Jan Krueger Memorial Field.