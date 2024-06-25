Tollefson alters CRBL record book for shutouts

The Eau Claire Bears picked up two wins in Altoona this weekend and one of the team’s star pitchers changed the CRBL record books in the process.

The Bears blanked Chippewa Falls 7-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon and longtime Eau Claire pitcher Chevy Tollefson’s shutout moved him into second place all-time in shutouts in Chippewa River Baseball League history with 17. The Bears followed up with a 3-2 win over the Lumberjacks in the night cap. Both games were played at Cinder City Park.

Tollefson started for the Bears in the first game of the doubleheader and would go the distance, recording a two-hit complete game shutout in seven innings. Hitting, the Bears totaled 13 hits as a team. Blake Johnson 2-3, Drew Salyers 2-4 1 SB 1R, Josh Halling 2-2 1RBI 1SB 1R and Tyler Oestreich 2-2 2 RBI were all leading hitters for the Bears in the first game.

In Game Two, Hunter Guenther would start for the Bears and pick up a complete game win going seven innings pitched, with two errors and five strikeouts. Tyler Plitzner had the hot bat in Game Two, going 2-3 with one RBI, including a late clutch hit to put the Bears ahead

The Bears advance to 11-3 in the league on the season and now got a little break in action, but will be announcing their All Star Game participants in the next week. The Bears next take to the diamond on July 10 when they take on the Beef River Bullfrogs.

The two-plus weeks in between games will give the squad a chance to regroup and also prepare, both physically and mentally, for the second half of the CRBL season.

“We will continue to work on playing fundamental baseball. That includes playing solid defense,” Bears field manager Blake Johnson told the Leader-Telegram Monday morning.

Johnson broke down the keys to not only Sunday’s sweep against Chippewa Falls, but the Bears play in general this season, too. “Our strength yesterday (was) definitely pitching. Hunter and Chevy were both masterful on the mound,” Johnson said, adding, though, that the Chippewa pitcher definitely gave us fits at the plate. But I felt like we were just missing the big hit until Tyler Plitzner got the big two-out hit in the sixth.”

“This team has been resilient all year and it just feels like we refuse to lose sometimes. I think that’s a good trait to have,” Johnson said.

The Bears’ sweep was just one of the highlights of a busy Sunday of CRBL action, as both the Cavaliers and Rivermen also played doubleheaders in the area to cap off the weekend.

As for the Cavaliers, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on Saturday’s planned game against Spooner, but Eau Claire took care of business on a Sunday afternoon at Carson Park, sweeping the Bloomer Woodticks in a doubleheader matchup. The Cavs took the first game by a 3-2 count and blanked Bloomer 1-0 in the night cap.

The winning hit in Game One came from Carson Windeshausen’s walk-off two RBI single that scored both Caden Erickson and Xavier Bembnister. The one run scored in the bottom of the third inning from Caden Erickson’s RBI single that scored Ashton Crowell.

Andrew Milner continues to be lights out on the mound and was the winning pitcher in Game One, while Cooper Dykes got the win in the second game, pitching six innings. Tyson Woodcock was credited with the save in that late game.

Cavaliers field manager Ryan Bembnister was understandably pleased with Sunday’s wins, but was even more proud of his team’s defense, which continues to improve as we near the second half of the CRBL season.

“Our defense was stellar, our defense was great yesterday,” Bembnister told the Leader-Telegram in a telephone interview Monday morning.

“They are definitely starting to get comfortable and are solidifying that defense.”

The Cavaliers are now off until July 1 when they take on the Menomonie Eagles. First pitch at Carson Park is set for 6:30 p.m. Bembnister sees that break as a good thing and may have only one mini practice this week, allowing his players to recharge for next week and the impending All-Star Break, too.

“We maybe will hit a little, but it never hurts to take a mental break. It allows us to focus on the second half of the season,” Bembnister said, adding, “There have been a lot of games in a little bit of time. The break will allow us to re-center and refocus in a close conference race.”

Bembnister mentioned that the Cavs are looking into rescheduling Saturday’s game against Spooner, but the chances that the non-conference game will be made up are iffy, as “non-conference games are difficult to reschedule.”

The Cavaliers field manager did say that Saturday’s planned tribute to the state champion Eleva Strum will definitely be rescheduled, but a definite date has yet to be set.

In other Eau Claire CRBL action, the Rivermen were swept by the first-place North Division team, the Tilden Tigers at Fairfax Park to drop to 4-9 overall in the Division of the CRBL. Tilden took the first game 4-1 and the second one by a 11-0 count.

In preparing for their faceoff against the Tigers, Rivermen player/manager Andy Niese had noted to the Leader-Telegram last week that the Rivermen would need to play their best ball against a stacked Tilden team.

“(We will need to be) generating runs against upper tier pitching, and Tilden has that type of pitching. The Tigers are a really good team. We will need to play very well in order to beat them,” the player/manager said in that pre-game interview.

The Rivermen next take to the field on Wednesday when they take on the Beef River Bullfrogs. First pitch at Spangberg Field is set for 7 p.m. They currently sit in fifth place in the CRBL’s South Division.

The Bears continue to have a slight hold on second place in the South Division with an 11-3 CRBL record, while the Cavaliers have a comfortable lead over Augusta for third place in the division at 8-4. Both trail the first place Osseo Merchants who continue to sit atop the division with a 9-2 record. There’s little room for breathing for the Merchants, though, as the Bears are only a half-game out of first and the Cavaliers trail Osseo by a game and a half.

