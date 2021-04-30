Tolland's Prattson scores school-record 9 goals in girls lacrosse victory

Apr. 30—Under the dark skies over Somers High's lacrosse field on Thursday, Tolland's Emma Prattson was the brightest star.

Prattson scored a school-record nine goals as the Eagles defeated the Spartans 17-4 in a CCC Central game.

Tolland's previous single-game record was six.

"Emma picked her spots well, her shot was on, she executed, and she made really good passes," Tolland coach Kate Tellers said. "Her teammates put her in good situations to score and she took advantage of them."

Liberty University-bound Mara Tellers added three goals and three assists for the Eagles (3-0), who never trailed.

While Prattson, who will play next year at Westfield State in Massachusetts, was a goal-scoring machine Thursday, it was one of her two assists to Mara Tellers that convinced her coach that she was having a special night.

"We were up 3-0 and Emma had the ball down low," Kate Tellers said. "They were face-guarding Mara. She cut towards the goal and made this incredible pass to Mara for a shot. It was just an incredible play."

Adriana Rhodes chipped in two goals for Tolland. Avery Greene had a goal and an assist, while Mollie Pacheco and Marena Morales contributed single goals.

Emma Glyman, who will play at Johnson & Wales next season, made six saves in the Eagles' net to pace a solid effort on the defensive end.

"We were hitting on all cylinders," Tellers said. "You could tell our players were excited for this game. They had great energy.

"We usually don't get to play Somers because they're usually not in our conference. But these kids know each other really well. And it was exciting to have a chance to play at Somers' beautiful new facility."

Jamie Anthony had a hat trick for Somers (3-2), with Kallie Mayer scoring its other goal. Kayla Brown made six saves in goal.

The Spartans travel to Farmington today.

Tolland is also back in action today against Glastonbury and University of North Carolina-bound All-American senior Sam Forrest.

"It's not every day you get to go against a player like Sam Forrest," Tellers said. "We know they're a very good team with some very good players. We're excited for our players to see that level of play."

Boys

HALL 8, SOMERS 7. In Somers, Brooks McConnell scored the game's final two goals as Hall edged the Spartans in a CCC Central contest.

McConnell tied the game at 7 with 8:46 left and then netted the deciding goal with 5:38 remaining. Logan Murphy had four goals for the Warriors (5-2), who have won five straight since an 0-2 start.

Cooper Barrett had four goals for Somers (2-3). Ryan Symington added two goals and Jack Brunt one. Goalie Tyler Poulin recorded eight saves in the Spartans' net.

Somers is back in action Saturday when it visits Farmington in a noon start.